HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Tapestry Health received a big check Tuesday to help in the fight against opioid addiction.
Senator John Velis announced $25,000 funding Tuesday at the Holyoke site.
Officials said that COVID has exacerbated the opioid crisis, leading to increased isolation, and making it difficult to access care.
This money will help Tapestry expand its treatment and overdose prevention programs.
"It's going to allow us to continue to prevent deaths from overdose and really reach people who aren't being reached by any other forms of care,” said Liz Whynott, Director of HIV Health and Prevention at Tapestry Health. “There are a lot of people out there who are using drugs, who are feeling very alone right now, and who just need something to help them in that moment, and that's what Tapestry is here to provide."
The funding was included in the recent American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law by Governor Baker in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.