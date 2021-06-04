HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has decreased in recent weeks, Western Mass News, along with the National Association of Broadcasters, is taking part in a National Day of Action on Friday. This kicks off a national month-long call for action leading up to July 4, the deadline President Joe Biden has set to vaccinate at least 70-percent of all Americans over the age of 18.
Today’s goal is to focus on vaccine education in western Massachusetts and to ensure everyone understands the importance of the getting the vaccine.
Tapestry is offering walk-ins vaccinations at both their Holyoke and Springfield locations. Damaris jones, the director of harm reduction operations for the site, which is run by the Gandara Center, told Western Mass News that the best way to inform people about the vaccine is to have open conversations with the community and while the site offers flexibility for residents on when they can stop by, Jones said if they don’t see the numbers coming in, they get out on the road.
“We bring the vaccine out to the community and how that looks is that we get in our vans, we have a navigator, and we will park on a street. One good example last week: we parked on High Street in Springfield and we were able to administer 20 vaccines,” Jones explained.
Hampden County has seen the lowest vaccination rates among minorities. Data shows about 42 percent of Hampden County residents have received the vaccine. Of those vaccinated, it accounts for about a third of African Americans in the county and just over a quarter of the Hispanic population. Jones said the staff is working hard to reach out to this group and target hot spots.
Jones also said it's important to trust the science as it has shown it is saving many lives.
If you would like more information on how to get a vaccine from Tapestry, you can CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.