HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Target store at the Holyoke Mall has closed down due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.
This according to Target corporate officials.
"Two Holyoke store team members tested positive for the Coronavirus this month. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines," Target representative, Danielle Schumann says.
She confirms with Western Mass News the store was closed Monday.."at the request of the health inspector."
Schumann notes after learning about the positive cases, they did let their employees know.
"We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance," Schumann told us.
She also tells Western Mass News they, "...Work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store in accordance with CDC guidance, which is the recommendation of public health experts."
The two employees that tested positive for the coronavirus are being paid while they're on leave, Target officials report.
They say they're following all state and local orders when it comes to this situation.
"We’re providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. We’ll continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly," Schumann adds.
No word yet when Target will reopen.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6PM on ABC40 for the latest.
