EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Trump's 25% tariff on $200 billion-worth of Chinese imports began at 12:01 this morning.
Trade talks, meantime, between China and the United States resumed earlier today, but ended with no deal.
Local business owners are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst as they anticipate higher prices for them and their customers.
Many of the bikes, bike components, and accessories at Family Bike in East Longmeadow come from China.
"The cycling industry's been in," Ray Plouffe, owner of Family Bike, tells us. "China for about twenty years, so all the us manufacturers have been gone for a really long time."
Last Fall, we checked in with Family Bike owner Ray Plouffe when the Trump administration first imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
We circled back to get his take on the latest increase.
"Last time," continued Plouffe. "We were bracing for twenty-five and we got ten, which seemed to be absorbed and wasn't a big impact, but definitely we did notice it. 25% will be a huge impact."
25% at wholesale will have a drastic effect on what customers end up paying.
The new tariff also expands the scope of goods impacted to include:
Toys, textiles, sports equipment, shampoo, washing machines, computers, televisions and fitness tracers..
Analysts say that's a drop in the bucket.
One study says the overall cost to the American economy: $62 billion.
Average annual cost for a family of four: 767 dollars.
Let's do the math. Buying a tv for $560 with a 25% tariff will now run you $700.
"As of 12:01 this morning," stated Professor Karl Petrick. "Any goods being shipped out of China are now subject to that 25% tariff. It doesn't take into effect right away for us, because it takes about three weeks for those goods to get to the United States."
Western New England University economics professor Karl Petrick tells Western Mass News that means there's wiggle room for negotiation.
"So there's effectively a," continued Professor Petrick. "Few weeks of room to negotiate before the tariffs actually take effect, because they're imposed when the goods land in the United States."
Ray Plouffe is most concerned about the impact on the overall economy.
"We're definitely," added Plouffe. "More worried about the economy slowing down and people having to choose between which items they can afford, as opposed to being able to afford the mortgage, the car payment, and the recreational stuff."
He's hoping a deal will be made in Washington so the price of his bikes in East Longmeadow can remain the same.
The Chinese delegation in Washington warns it may have to take necessary countermeasures, but did not specify exactly what that would be.
No word yet on when negotiations will continue.
