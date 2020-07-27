SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wine drinkers should get ready as the price of their favorite glass or bottle could be increasing.
Another round of tariffs could increase the price of wine by 100% and wine sellers are worried this could devastate their industry.
Wine lovers will not be clinking glasses anytime soon.
The U.S. might be increasing tariffs on European wines, meaning the price of wine could go up.
“A wine we are selling for $15 will not be on the shelf for $30,” said Michael Quinlan, manager of fine wine at Table and Vine. “I just can’t imagine what we will be able to offer our customers and this is all happening because of a battle between the United States and the European Union. Both are arguing over airline subsidies.”
He said about a year ago there was a 25% increase in tariffs placed on certain European wines which disrupted the supply chain.
“It’s been especially on types of wine like rose and Sancerre, things people are familiar with that do qualify unfortunately for the 25% increase,” he said. “This wine costs a few more dollars than it used to so as retailers, that’s our job to decide is that wine worth that price.”
But now small retailers could be dealing with a 100% increase on top of a pandemic
“Tremendous impact,” he said. “This is going to be decided in the next two or three weeks. If these were inactive for our holiday period, which is one of our busiest times of the year, maybe Christmas parties will be different. Maybe all of this sort of thing will be different and how we buy and sell wine to our customers will really be impacted by coronavirus and tariffs.”
Quinlan said the issue is even affecting suppliers in France. They are aware these tariffs will affect their business in America.
“When you consider multi-billion dollar giants arguing that our government-subsidized and then all of a sudden have an impact on our smallest businesses like restaurants and small retail stores that sell wine and beer, too, it just boggles my mind a little bit,” he said.
The U.S. trade representatives will be making a decision on this by Aug. 12.
Quinlan said if the increase happens they will find a way to satisfy customers.
“We are ready to continue working very hard to give the customers what they want,” he said. “It may, unfortunately, not be the wine they want if their wine costs more.”
