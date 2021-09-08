SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Diocese of Springfield announced Wednesday a strategic plan to respond to sexual abuse in the church. An independent task force released their final report, which recommends changes to how the diocese helps victims who have been abused by clergy.
The report is the result of 20 months of work done by social workers and law enforcement partners to ensure sexual abuse is not swept under the rug. It provides a roadmap for the diocese to improve how they assist victims, acknowledge trauma, and hold accountable those who have been credibly accused.
The report also recommended developing an educational system for clergy and staff members who regularly have contact with children. An important part of the plan is setting more structure for their review board that looks at allegations of abuse to include members who are not from the Catholic tradition. They will also establish an advisory committee to ensure these new policies are being followed.
The diocese expects all these recommendations will be implemented by 2024
“Instead of trying to do everything at once, just as in any strategic plan, you’re going to take your top priorities and work them while at the same time, continually along making sure that the benchmarks are being met along the way,” said Bishop William Byrne.
Western Mass News will have update on the list of credibly accused clergy in our area tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(1) comment
If any other institution had this many allegations, over this length of time, it would be shut down immediately pending federal investigation and heads would roll. It would certainly not be allowed to take care of the problem itself.
