SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase two-part two in Massachusetts kicks off tomorrow, loosening regulations for indoor dining, nail salons, and tattoo studios.
One local tattoo studio owner told Western Mass News that his phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting appointments.
"It is about time," said the owner of Afterlife Tattoo Studio, Dave Cutter.
Governor Charlie Baker is giving the green light for phase two-part two to begin on Monday; allowing more businesses to loosen regulations.
Dave said that while the shop will open on Monday, COVID-19 precautions are in place.
"I’m kind of over the top with sanitizing anyway, so every time anyone comes in everything is getting sanitized before they get here and again when they leave," he said. "I’m going to be wearing a mask the whole time."
Cutter told us that no one is allowed in the waiting room and that only one person is allowed in at a time. Also, everyone else who comes in must wear a mask.
While his doors have been closed for quite some time, he said both he and his clients are excited about the grand reopening.
"Daily, I get 25 to 50 phone calls," Cutter explained.
The anticipation is leading Cutter to have a consultation-only day to keep up with the demand.
"Facebook and my phone have been blowing up, I have many many people," he said. "I’m going to do consultations to get an organized appointment schedule."
Phase two-part two of the state's reopening plan comes after Connecticut loosened regulations for more businesses on Wednesday.
