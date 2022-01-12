WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Internal Revenue Service has set January 24 as the start of the tax filing season this year, which is earlier than the past two years.
“It's probably just going to take twice as long to get your taxes done…We got to be patient, you know. Unfortunately, it's just the way it is,” said Chris Surprenant of Springfield.
“In the last two years at least, there's been last-minute changes that the IRS has made to the tax code and IRS has had to implement their systems and that has caused delays,” said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.
Maagero told Western Mass News that people should take advantage of filing their tax returns early, which will help them receive their refunds faster. He also noted that there are many changes taxpayers should be aware of this year.
“There's been so many changes that you want to make sure that you understand or at least your preparer tells you that you have every credit and deduction that you deserve…because refunds are expected to be pretty high this year,” Maagero noted.
Maagero told us some of those changes include:
- Getting taxed on unemployment after it was waived last year
- An increase in earned income tax for people who don't have children
- Changes on the dependent care account credit where expenses have gone up significantly
- The advanced child tax credit
“If you had the advanced child tax credit, you want to make sure you know the exact amount that you received, so when you put it on your tax return or you tell the preparer, your returns not going to get segued into air resolution and be held up,” Maagero said.
Also, keep in mind that the Internal Revenue Service continues to deal with staffing shortages which have caused millions of 2020 tax filings to remain delayed. Maagero said despite this, people should still file early and be prepared.
“You want to make sure that you have all the information that you need that the information is accurate and you're filing as soon as you can,” Maagero added.
The last day to file taxes will be April 18.
