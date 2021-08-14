AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It’s a busy weekend for shoppers who are looking to save some extra cash. The state’s tax-free weekend kicked off Saturday and goes until tomorrow.
The shelves are stocked at Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home in Agawam for the state's sales tax holiday weekend.
"We are grateful for everything we have come in, we have gotten some great new merchandise the last couple of weeks that we are super excited about, especially for this weekend," said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper's Gifts Apparel Home.
Gourde told Western Mass News curtains are usually a hot item this time of year.
"Because that tends to be a bigger ticket sale there people can certainly save a lot more," said Gourde.
While the store is filled with merchandise, Gourde said the COVID-19 pandemic has still managed to cause a shortage in inventory.
"I am very hesitant about ordering things..Basically more than ever... If you see it and you love it, buy it now because we are not sure we are going to be able to get it again later," said Gourde.
Cooper's Gifts Apparel Home is also giving back to a good cause. As part of their monthly "round-up program," they will be donating money to the Homework House in Holyoke.
Over in Chicopee, the community rallied together to host the second annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going to a good cause.
"Of course we are tax-free here, so there is no taxes anytime so come on by something and support Lorraine Soup kitchen...Some of them are making food donations, some are making cash donations," said Carol Pierog, organizer of the Chicopee tag sale.
The organizer told us about 20 streets within the city are participating, including:
- Wallace Avenue
- Blanchard Street
- James Street
- Lark Drive
- Royal Street
"It's just a way for the community to come together," said Pierog.
The community is also hosting a lemonade stand and bake sale to help raise funds for the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.
"It's all for a good cause, the yard sale money is going to going to Lorraine Soup Kitchen and the bake sale lemonade money is going to the Boys and Girls Club," said Olivia Baron, lemonade and bake sale organizer.
The 8-year-old organizer, from Chicopee, was thankful she can share this event with her neighbors.
"These are my friends and they are helping me with the lemonade stand and bake sale," said Baron.
