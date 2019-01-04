WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If the government shutdown continues, millions of people filing tax returns this year may not get their money when they thought they would.
Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax in West Springfield told Western Mass News that getting in touch with the Internal Revenue Service and their liaisons during a government shutdown is next to impossible.
"We have a certain hotline that we call. We can't even get through. It's shutdown," Maagero explained.
That's because during shutdowns, the IRS scales back, implementing a contingency plan.
When the government is fully operational, the IRS workforce sits just shy of 80,000 people.
However, right now, in the midst of a shutdown, staffing dips dramatically to a little less than 10,000 people - or 12 percent of their workers.
That means if the shutdown continues, some services like refunds and audits may not be possible until the government reopens. so Maagero said the real question is when you will see your money.
"Whether you're worried about payments is really going to be whether you're worrying about the full faith or ability of the government to pay their debts. Not something I would typically worry about, but in terms of when you're going to get your money, you certainly need to worry about that," Maagero noted.
Maagero recommends everyone files early for their own protection, but also because, even in a shutdown, the early bird gets the worm.
"We can file a tax return today. You're in the queue. As soon as the IRS starts accepting them, you're going to be right up front," Maagero noted.
Just remember, open government or closed, you still need to file your taxes and nobody gets a refund before mid February - even if you're early.
"Most of the tax returns that are filed in the early part of the season have certain credits. By law, with the respect to the PATH Act that was passed in December of 2015, those refunds cannot be issued until after February 15th," Maagero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.