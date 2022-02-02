SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tax season is in full swing and many Americans are noticing changes while filing, including receiving a higher amount of refunds.
We spoke with one local tax expert to find out if more people are filing early and what refunds are available.
“This year, we’ve seen a traffic pattern of more people coming in early. I think that people are filing as early as they can, so they can get their refund underway,” said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.
Tax filing season officially kicked off January 24 and Maagero told Western Mass News that he is seeing more people filing earlier than previous years as more refunds are available.
“Unless you’re making over $400,000 a year, you’re still going to get the opportunity to get some of those new credits that are available,” Maagero noted.
How are you supposed to know if you qualify for those new credits? Western Mass News is getting answers on some of the credits available.
“So from age 19 to 25, they now become eligible for the earned income tax credit if they have no children, so that could be up to $1,500 which we didn’t get last year…The child dependent care credit has increased substantially and it’s also a totally refundable credit this year,” Maagero added.
The advanced child tax credit is another refundable credit that has increased, which Maagero said as tax season continues, he is still seeing some people confused about it.
“There’s a fair amount of confusion about ‘What do I do about the advanced child tax credit, the letter I got from the IRS?’ ‘The 6419 is different than when I got in my bank account. How do I deal with that?’” Maagero said.
Maagero recommended consulting with an expert if you have any questions about any tax credits and people should expect a delay with their refunds.
“The bad news is you may have to wait to get your money. There’s still six million tax returns that haven’t been processed from last year,” Maagero noted.
Maagero encouraged people to get their tax returns in as soon as possible and make sure it is done correctly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.