EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the IRS officially begins accepting tax returns. If you're not ready to file yours just yet, you're not alone.
The IRS said 25 percent of us will wait until the last minute. However, one local accountant said if you anticipate a refund, or even if you think you might owe, your best bet is to get your returns in as soon as possible.
It's go time for accountants all across the country, like Paul Federici, accountant at Burgess Schultz and Robb in East Longmeadow, whose first words of advice are get those returns in early.
"If you get your return in April 14 and all the sudden you owe $5,000, you have to come up with a payment at that point, so it gives you more time to prepare," Federici said.
Remember, you can request an extension to file, not to pay, and if you think you're getting a refund, you are like most Americans.
Last year, almost 72 percent of taxpayers got money back. On average, about $3,000.
With that kind of cash, Federici told Western Mass News it's better in your pocket than the IRS.
"The earlier you get it back, the earlier you can put it to use," Federici noted.
This year, the estimated wait time for that return is 21 days for federal, and four to six weeks for Massachusetts.
Another big incentive to file early is the growing problem of tax fraud via thieves who steal Social Security numbers to create fake returns and race to file them before you do.
"If you file your return first, their's will get rejected...the fraudulent return. If they file first, then your's will get rejected," Federici added.
Case in point: one of his own clients.
"They called me and said 'We got a notice saying the IRS needs additional information from your tax return.' I said 'Well, that's nice because your appointment isn't for another two weeks' so someone had gotten a hold of their security number and filed a fraudulent tax return," Federici said.
Also of note this tax season, things like medical expenses, mortgage interest rates, and charitable contributions are still deductible. Gone are items like health care penalties and alimony deductions.
Federici's best advice? "File early, make sure you take all your deductions, and if you have any questions, make sure you contact a tax professional."
Of course, you can't file without the proper paperwork. Employers have until January 31 to mail out W-2 forms.
