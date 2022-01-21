our live team coverage turns to reaction to the d-a's conclusions from the family of orlando taylor the third.
western mass news reporter leon purvis joins us live now with their thoughts. leon.
(leon)
SRINGFIELD MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Orlando Taylor III’s family reacted to the Hampden DA’s conclusions from the officer-involved shooting in Springfield.
Both Orlando’s brother and grandmother are looking forward, they want to see changes focused on mental health.
Speaking out this afternoon, the family said they disagree with the District Attorney’s outcome, but they respect his decision. They talked about the mental health issues Orlando Taylor III faced. Now, in his memory, the family said they wants to focus on coming together for changes in the community.
earlene taylor/grandmother
“We right now want to put the light on my grandson and mental health issues. That's what we want to focus on. because that is where it has to go,” said Earlene Taylor, Orlando’s grandmother.
“Whether you feel it was justified or unjustified that it still doesn't mean - definitely we can come together for the mental health issue side and definitely to update policies so things like this doesn't have to happen,” said Yusef Eddington, Orlando’s brother.
The grandmother of Taylor said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.
The family also called for improved training for police officers to deal with mental health issues in the community.
