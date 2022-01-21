SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of Orlando Taylor III is reacting to the findings of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni regarding the officer-involved shooting.
Both Orlando’s brother and grandmother are looking forward. They want to see changes focused on mental health.
Speaking out Friday afternoon, the family said they disagree with the district attorney’s outcome, but they respect his decision. They talked about the mental health issues Taylor III faced. Now in his memory, the family wants to focus on coming together for changes in the community.
“We, right now, want to put the light on my grandson and mental health issues. That's what we want to focus on because that is where it has to go,” said Earlene Taylor.
Yusef Eddington, Taylor III’s brother added, “Whether you feel it was justified or unjustified that it still doesn't mean…Definitely we can come together for the mental health issue side and definitely to update policies, so things like this doesn't have to happen.”
The grandmother of Taylor III said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.
The family is also calling for improved training for police officers to deal with mental health issues in the community.
