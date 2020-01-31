SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a large-scale effort, a bank set to close down today in Springfield's Mason Square neighborhood will now remain open.
The TD Bank on State Street was supposed to close forever this afternoon, but after an outcry from customers and their elected officials, the bank has had a change of heart and will remain a full service bank with reduced hours.
This TD Bank happens to be the only bank available to residents in a two mile area.
The initial announcement that the bank would close raised serious concerns among residents that they would not have access to a full service bank any longer.
City council and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno heard these cries and worked in conjunction with Congressman Richard Neal and TD Bank officials to find a solution to keep the branch open, with reduced hours.
We spoke with the president of TD, Greg Bracca, and asked him to develop what was a plausible lane way forward and they came back with a reasonable position where the busiest days, Monday and Friday, would be acknowledged.
Starting on Monday, this TD Bank will be open Mondays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
However, the location will still have 24 hour ATM access on the days the branch is closed.
Mayor Sarno saying in a statement today he is thankful that the bank was willing to work with officials to stay open and that they will continue their philanthropic efforts in the Springfield community.
