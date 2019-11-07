AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're a parent to a teenager, you know first hand the problems that can come with cell phones and the separation anxiety they have without them.
It's a concept one teacher in Agawam has seen in his classroom year after year.
And a problem he is trying to solve. He sat down with Western Mass News, explaining to us how he's combating the issue.
"Alright kids, we're going to be talking about cell phones here," Agawam psychology teacher Dave Frederico said.
Cell phones, a device that's become hard to live without, especially for teenagers.
"Their entire life is within this phone," Frederico mentioned. "It's a source of communication with a friend's family, the radio, the TV, video games are on the phones. So everything that's important to them outside the school becomes a problem inside the school."
That's why Frederico sat down with Western Mass News to talk about how he's seen cell phones impact his students.
"The whole entire time, this thing's going off as we talk," Frederico emphasized. "As we talk."
At the beginning of every school year, Mr. Frederico has his students go up to the front of the class and put their phones on the board as a sort of social experiment.
"I want you to imagine," Frederico tells the class. "Do we have a little anxiety, do we have a little fear of what we are missing? You get another notification, it's your best friend. What's the anxiety level? That person could want or need you for something, they might have news. What's the anxiety level? A ten."
It's an experiment he does year after year, trying to teach his students that the anxiety they feel could be a sign they are addicted to their devices.
"It's one of those real-life lessons, me as an adult, as a father, as a coach, there have been times I'm expecting an important text or phone call and I want to reach down," Federico said. "But knowing when and where to take that text is the key to being successful in life."
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teens, they refer to cell phone addiction as 'Nomophobia,' an abbreviation for 'No-Mobile-Phone-Phobia.'
Symptoms of this include anxiety or panic over losing your phone; obsessively checking for missed calls, emails and texts; using your phone in inappropriate places; and missing out on opportunities for face-to-face interactions.
Symptoms students in Mr. Federico's class could relate to.
"So it's hard to be without your phone?" Western Mass News Sabrina Reilley asked a student.
"Yeah," Agawam student Jake Ingenoho answered.
"I just feel curious and sometimes I want to check," another student said.
Some don't even admit to finding a spare device when their phone gets taken away by a parent or teacher. Something they call, 'Burner phones.'
"Do you know someone whose done that?" Western Mass News asked.
"Yeah, me," a student responded.
"They tell me that they get their phone taken away, but then I get a text saying they borrowed their friend's or an Ipad or something." Federico said.
"Last year I had four phones," one student said.
Tech Expert Stan Prager explained the definition of burner phones has shifted from the criminal context, to one that kids are using to get around the rules. He warns parents that all teens need to stay connected.
"I think parents should be aware that kids are pretty smart today and it's not wasy to shut them out of social media or shut them out of communicating with their friends," Prager said. "It's possible but it's increasingly difficult."
A reality Mr. Frederico recognizes and one he is trying to work within.
"We are a digital nation, whether we like it or not. Unfortunately, in the world they grew up in, they are around their phones 24/7 they dictate their lives." Federico said.
And he said that by restricting them, the problem only gets worse. He believes the more we educate them on consequences, the more we help them find phone security in our digital world.
"I want them to understand that it might be there, the anxiety, but I want them to have ways to cope with it." said Frederico. "Ifg we can pinpoint the anxiety and come up with ways to deal with it, I think it's beneficial for them in the future."
