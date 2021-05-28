SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With the state fully reopening Saturday, Western Mass News is looking into how this will impact life in the classroom for students and teachers by getting answers from teachers and health Officials.

State COVID guidelines are changing by the day. New high school graduation guidance was just released, allowing up to six guests per graduate and no capacity limits. As for next fall, there are big changes are ahead.

“For the next school year, all schools will be required to be in-person full-time five days a week. And all education department health and safety requirements will be lifted, including distancing requirements,” Governor Baker said.

Gov. Baker on Friday made it clear, students will be inside the classroom in the fall. No remote learning allowed.

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers' Association, told Western Mass News she is concerned about lifting mask mandates.

“Children have actually learned from the pandemic, that wearing their mask protects their peers. And they have been really fabulous with this. So it’s too early to make the decision that comes September, it will be the right time to remove the masks,” Najimy said.

Her other concern is making sure students make up for the lost time in the classroom.

“We have to recognize that pre-pandemic academic standards do not apply during a pandemic,” Najimy said.

We asked Najimy about summer school, she told Western Mass News an MTA poll found 60% of those surveyed believe the most important thing for students this summer is resocialization.

Diseases Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center agrees. He said the best place for children to do this is outdoors.

“Most activities in the summertime are outside, so I think the risk will be low,” Dr. Paez said.

As far as putting out guidance now for school several months from now, Dr. Paez supports this advanced planning.

“It’s good, it’s reasonable, it’s doable, it’s good to plan ahead for that school environment,” Dr. Paez said.

As for questions, many parents, students, and teachers are asking with classes fully in-person, what about snow days?

“You know, we may have to reimagine what a snow day looks like. That is yet to be known,” Najimy said.

Nothing changes with school mask rules right now. That guidance must be followed according to the department of elementary and secondary education.