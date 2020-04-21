CHICOPEE/NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As you just heard, Governor Charlie Baker announced today all public, and private schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Parents are trying to figure out a new normal schedule for their kids at home. While teachers have to figure out creative ways to keep students engaged.
Following Governor Charlie Baker's announcement today, students in the bay state will continue to learn online for the rest of the school year - and parents have to make adjustments.
Marianne Gerena is a Chicopee mom, who has a 7-year-old daughter at Fairview Elementary School.
“In a way, it's kind of preparing and setting myself up to have the credentials and the things that I need to be able to know to be able to teach my daughter here while also stay lifted with my job as well," Gerena said.
Currently, her daughter is in the second grade.
Gerena now has to help her daughter learn subjects, such as math at home.
“It’s a task. Math is very difficult, but we do have times that I have to talk to her and be understanding that we do have to dedicate time to school," Gerena explained.
These times are no easier for teachers, who now have to teach from a computer screen - and are missing their students in the classroom.
Vanessa Coates-Cooney is a special education teacher for Northampton Public Schools.
“As an educator, you go into the job wanting to be with kids daily and when you’re not able to be with kids daily, it's heartbreaking, and it's so hard," Coates-Cooney said.
She teaches 5th grade at Leeds Elementary School. She is constantly communicating with students and their families about their educational programs.
"I’m in more close contact with kids on IEPS. Where I’m able to communicate with the families and the kids of okay, what’s challenging for you? What can I do to make it easier?” Coates-Cooney said.
Lauren Lawrence-Riddell, who is a first-grade teacher at Leeds Elementary School is also a mom, who has two kids that go to Northampton schools.
She tries to be creative in showing parents how simple online learning can be.
"We’ve been making some little videos to try to help parents see how to log on. Like I've been able to do that with my kid to make it easier for parents," Lawrence-Riddell explained.
She tries hard to engage her students online too.
"I ran in and grabbed my little echo owl. It's an important thing you need. You can teach phonics with it. Gotta have it," Lawrence-Riddell said.
Both of the Northampton teachers added they’re not surprised the rest of the school year is going to be online, but they love their job and students so much.
They want to be back in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.