CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have the latest on the ongoing clash in Chicopee over fall back-to-school plans.
Right now, a phased hybrid reopening is in the works, but teachers said the current plan won’t work.
This back-and-forth has been going on for weeks. With less than two weeks before school starts, some teachers are concerned for their safety.
One day after Chicopee teachers staged a protest outside a school committee meeting over the back-to-school plan in place, there are still many questions left unanswered.
The school year is set to begin on September 15, but kids won’t go to the classroom right away. It will be a gradual process.
“So we are going to start phasing in more students every three weeks and this is all based on the fact of safe metrics and safe numbers,” said Chicopee school committee member Doug Girouard.
Girouard told Western Mass News that a recent survey of parents found that, when the time comes, more than 50-percent of parents are will send their children into the classroom, instead of staying remote.
“Now with more students coming back into the buildings, there’s more need for teachers to be in the building,” Girouard added.
Girouard said in the survey 70 percent of teachers said they will return back to the classroom, while 30 percent said they want to be remote.
“There’s different options that we’re trying to address right now and without any progress being made with the union and the school department, there’s a lot of things that are still left unclear," Girouard explained.
We reached out to Chicopee Public School Superintendent Lynn Clark about this situation. She has not gotten back to us yet.
As of now, there is not another school committee meeting planned until after school is set to start.
