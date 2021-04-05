ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School was canceled Monday in the Athol Royalston School District in Worcester county after 100 staff members got their second COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend.
Many of those employees called out sick Monday after experiencing some side effects from the shot.
Western Mass News spoke with the superintendent, who said these staff members got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday at a community clinic solely for school district employees.
Darcy Fernandes, Superintendent of Athol Royalston School District said at least 20 staff members called out by 6 p.m. on Sunday saying they were unable to work on Monday after suffering from side effects from the shot.
She said the district decided to cancel school Monday due to a number of factors.
“With COVID it’s been more difficult for school districts to get subs, and so that’s part of the problem. So, we had a sub-issue, and we had some people in quarantine so, we’re already covering some classes because we have some people in quarantine. So it was a combination of things, not just the Pfizer vaccine that led us to that because that number of 20 it’s not just teachers and staff as well so it could be a bus driver it could be a custodian, an admin assistant,” Fernandes explained.
She said the district has 303 total employees of those the community clinic has vaccinated just under 200 employees. She said other staff members chose to get the vaccine elsewhere making a total of at least three-fourths of the staff vaccinated.
Monday’s missed day will be made up in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.