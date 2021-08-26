SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As educators plan for the new school year, the state and local districts made decisions prior to students heading back to the classroom, but how do teachers feel about those decisions?
As students head back to the classroom, some educators still have concerns. Tracy Little-Sasanecki is the president of the Springfield Education Association. She said teachers are scared to head back to the classroom as COVID-19 continues to spread in their community.
"Their biggest concern is just people not letting down their guard,” Little-Sasanecki explained.
However, she said their common goal is to get students back into the classroom safely.
"We want to go back into the school. None of us are wanting to work remotely, from home. It was hard for a lot of our members. It was very tough for our families and our students,” Little-Sasanecki said.
That seems to be the consensus across the state. President of the Massachusetts Teacher's Association, Merrie Najimy, said members across the Commonwealth want to get back to in-person learning, but they worry about the age group not eligible to get the vaccine. She also said the ones who are eligible are still choosing not to get the shot.
Najimy said the MTA was pleased with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's decision to mandate masks in schools for the next month, but members want more to be done. That's why the MTA voted 46-4 in support of requiring all staff and eligible students in schools to get vaccinated.
"Because of the delta variant and because of what the science is telling us now, it's really critical to support required vaccinations and maintain our rights bargain the conditions in which they will be administered,” Najimy explained.
Although members are worried about their health and their coworker's safety, they are more worried about their students. How will they catch up after missing out on so much in person teaching?
"It's weighing heavy on our educators' minds that they are going to be expected to jump into the same old curriculum at the same pace as if there was not a pandemic,” Najimy noted.
Najimy wonders how teachers will meet the social and emotional well-being of children in their classrooms without the proper resources. She said members hope schools use federal funds to hire more school nurses and social workers to help meet the mental health needs of students across the state.
