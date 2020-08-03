BOSTON (AP) — Another major teacher's union in Massachusetts called Monday for remote-only lessons to continue for at least the first few weeks of the new school year because of the rising levels of COVID-19 transmission in the state.
The American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, the state's second-largest teachers' union, also raised concerns about delays in obtaining test results, as well as a lack of hot water, adequate ventilation, and space for social distancing in many older school buildings.
The decision was made by the 23,000-member AFT’s executive board last week, the union said in a statement.
The state's largest teachers' union, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, last week called for continued remote-learning this fall.
“We miss our students terribly, and we all wish we could be back in the classroom with them," AFT Massachusetts President Beth Kontos said in a statement. “But it’s become clear in the last few weeks that an in-person return to schools would unacceptably put the health and safety of our students, their families, and educators at risk. Parents, grandparents, and educators – maybe even students – would die.”
In order for in-person learning to resume, community transmission of COVID-19 has to be under control and a public health infrastructure to support effective testing, surveillance, tracing and isolation in schools has to be established, the union said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.