AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Halloween just a couple of weeks away parents and their children are planning out costumes and getting candy ready for trick or treaters.
Unfortunately for some kids, Halloween isn't just about the candy.
Some have specific food allergies that prevent them from being able to indulge in the sweet treats and its more common than you think.
“There’s a lot of them, I mean 1 and every 13 child has a food allergy so you’re talking about approximately two children per classroom has a food allergy," allergist, Dr. Robert McGovern says.
Luckily for those children with allergies, there is an initiative started by food allergy research and education called the Teal Pumpkin Project.
Homeowners give out glow sticks, stickers and other prizes for the children with allergies to enjoy ultimately preventing them from eating something that can cause an allergic reaction.
One mom from Agawam tells Western Mass News she placed a teal pumpkin in front of her home after she found out her two-year-old has food allergies.
“It's near and dear to my heart so we will be giving out both candy and non-candy treats!” Kate Burke tells us.
And if you’re child does have allergies make sure they know about the Teal Pumpkin Project if you are not seeing a teal pumpkin displayed on the front steps or the lawn, look around ...there could be a flag displayed here or sign or sticker that says they have other options besides candy.
Kate says she knows Halloween will be a different experience for her son but she is hopeful it will be an enjoyable experience.
“Kids actually tend to really like it the trinkets and the little toys especially the younger ones, I just hope the word gets out and more people will start doing it.”
