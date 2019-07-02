WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Win or lose, the women of this year's World Cup team have inspired a whole generation of local girls to hit the pitch and possibly become the next Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan.
Already a veteran, Frances Bargatti, 9, plays for the New England Football Club at Roots Athletic Center in Westfield. She told Western Mass News that it's the way Team USA plays that inspires her.
"What makes them really good, they have a lot of control and dribbling and different moves and how they kick to score the goals and how they shoot," Bargatti said.
One of Bargatti's coaches and Roots program manager Jason Blunt said the success of the woman's national team, with role models like Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe has led to a dramatic increase in the number of local girls interested in soccer.
"When you have a lot of those strong role models, especially with the women's soccer team the way it is now, girls will jump right in. It's something they want to do and we've definitely seen an increase in our numbers for sure," Blunt said.
Blunt said girls today are getting excited about soccer as soon as they can kick a ball around.
"We'll have kids starting at younger and younger ages. We have three and four year olds playing soccer here already and they're all showing up in their Alex Morgan uniforms so that in and of itself is going to expand and strengthen the sport overall," Blunt explained.
Longmeadow soccer player Delaney Rodriguez-Shaw said it's Team USA's swagger that sets them apart.
"I think just their confidence. They go into the game with more mental than physical like their heart takes over their game, so I think that's the best part. No other country has as much determination as they do," Rodriguez-Shaw said.
Win or lose, Bargatti wouldn't miss a game.
"I really like watching them and they're really good at playing," Bargatti said.
