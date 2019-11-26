HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the clock ticks towards Black Friday, many shoppers love the thrill of the hunt, while others just want a great deal.
Black Friday strikes fear in the minds of many holiday shoppers, so we did our homework to find out what's hot and what's a good deal when it comes to anything electronic.
Tim Klapproth, manager at Best Buy in Holyoke, helped us out.
We begin in, where else, the TV section with the highly sought after, crystal clear - so-called pinnacle of picture quality - OLED technology.
"Last year, the TV's were very expensive. We're talking $3,000 to $6,000," Klapproth explained.
Last holiday season, LG was the only game in town, so if OLED was on your or your loved one's list last year, but it was too expensive, Klapproth explained, "Sony's introduced an OLED panel. LG still has one, so you can factor about $1,500 to $2,500."
If you want a really good TV, but don't necessarily care about the number of pixels, illumination, or color saturation, analysts said this Insignia 4K, 58" baby is what you seek.
"This is our Insignia Fire TV. This is going to be the hot item for the holiday season," Klapproth noted.
Last year, it sold out everywhere long before Christmas.
"Extremely hot, to the point where it was impossible to get this," Klapproth said.
Marked at $479 and between $450 and $500 at other retailers, Klapproth said don't pay anything over $200 on Black Friday.
Next up: the Nintendo Switch. It was on everyone's Christmas wish list last year, but again, it sold out quickly.
"It just emerged onto the market and everyone had to get their hands on it," Klapproth said.
It's hot again this year.
"It was $300 last year. It's still going to be $300 this year, but they're going to add a game to it, so that's a $60 value of the cost of just getting the Switch," Klapproth said.
Wherever you buy it, Klapproth said make sure it comes bundled with a game.
The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer can come with a supersonic price tag.
"This is a $400 hairdryer," Klapproth said.
Even so, it was a hot seller in 2018.
"It has bladeless technology, so in other words, it creates a vortex and dries your hair more effectively," Klapproth explained.
Dyson is never on sale, but this year will be on Black Friday at Best Buy and at other retailers.
"This is the newest Apple iPad. It's a 10.2" screen. This is their entry level point pad, but it's packed with power at an affordable price," Klapproth said.
Our final stop: Apple.
"100 percent, this is the tablet to own right now," Klapproth noted.
At $329.99, Klapproth said expect retailers, including Best Buy, to offer at least $100 off on Black Friday.
"For a 10.2", you're getting a much larger screen, more power, and you're actually can use the Apple pencil, which is unheard of for these opening price points of iPads," Klapproth added.
Whatever you're looking for, Klapproth said if you're coming to the Holyoke Mall when it opens right after midnight Friday.
"People will start lining up on the day of Thanksgiving, but yeah, people are waiting because they want to get the best deal possible. They want to get those door busters," Klapproth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.