EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a scam alert for you this Tuesday evening. The Federal Communications Commission - or FCC - is warning U.S. consumers of a 'one ring' robocall.
"This one is a little bit different, which is why it's a little confusing," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Scammers are putting a new twist on an old method to take advantage of you, by making what's referred to as 'one ring' calls from a number beginning with 222 that originates from west Africa.
"They hang up after one ring. The goal is to entice you to call them back," Prager noted.
According to the FCC, last year, U.S. consumers received more than 26 billion robocalls. That averages out to about 10 calls per month.
So what makes this scam really so impactful?
"You're dialing into something like a 999 number, which is then charging you for a toll call, an international toll call. Most of us don't think of about this with our cell phone with unlimited U.S. calling, but if you're calling Mozambique, for instance, the calling charges will go right through the roof. You won't even know about this until you get your phone bill," Prager explained.
To avoid falling victim to this scam, Prager told Western Mass News people should simply not call anyone back if they dont know the number, but is there a way to avoid these calls altogether?
"Not really," Prager said.
Even the National Do Not Call Registry?
Prager added, "Only applies to legitimate businesses. Somebody who is a criminal is not going to abide by the National Do Not Call Registry."
The FCC recommends anyone who thinks they've been ensnared by this scam, or fallen victim, to file a complaint with them.
They also advise blocking outbound international calling, then you can't call the scammer back in the first place.
Lastly, check your bill. Any phone usage will show up there.
"It's like anything else. You want to be very skeptical. Most people get scammed today because they're not skeptical," Prager said.
