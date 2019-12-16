EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Home security cameras across the nation are being hacked and giving strangers a window into your home.

"It's really frightening. I believe nothing is sacred today," said Kathleen McFadden.

McFadden considers herself tech savvy.

"Today, you have to be in tune with tech. There's no other way," McFadden added.

However, after hearing about the latest technology hack with Ring security system, McFadden doesn't think the camera will be on her wish list anytime soon.

"I think it would deter me. I wouldn't want any spooky voices coming into my bedroom," McFadden explained.

Voices like these came from a Ring device in Waterbury, CT last week and they aren't alone.

"There's been half a dozen breaches around the country and it's kind of scary and creepy," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

However, when asked what's causing the breach, Ring said: “We have investigated this incident and have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network”

That's why we reached out to local tech expert Stan Prager.

"Ring is emphasizing all the right things - use two factor authentication, change your password, you know - same things I'm recommending, but don't think it's reassuring," Prager noted.

However, as for what exactly is causing the breach, Prager told Western Mass News it's still to early to tell and as for what you can do in the meantime, Prager had a few suggestions.

"First of all, when you get the camera, if the box looks tampered with and it doesn't look sealed do the factory reset on it," Prager explained.

Second: make sure you're using a strong password.

"Ring is really emphasizing passwords. I always emphasize passwords because this is a primary way people get into your system," Prager added.

Beyond your password, make sure your home system is protected starting with your router.

"It's holiday shopping time, so if your shopping for things like this, do some research and find out if the device is safe or if there's been some breaches and consider that it might not be the right item to get at this point," Prager siad.