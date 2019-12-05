EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a follow up to a story we first reported on Tuesday, after the FBI put out a warning that your smart TV could be spying on you.

However, we wanted to know how this happens and how you can prevent it.

With new technology comes new opportunity, especially if you're a hacker.

"So criminal enterprises have come up with new ways to hijack your smart TV in order to spy on you or get into your network at home," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

The FBI has now issued a warning about new smart TV's. Prager told Western Mass News that like any smart device, they collect data while you use them.

"A lot of smart TV's today have enhanced capabilities, which includes cameras and microphones," Prager explained.

That data could be used against you It's a fact that is concerning for people we spoke with.

"I don't have a smart TV, but now that I know if that's the case, I would not buy one. Technology is moving so fast and if this is happening, I'm sure people aren't even aware of it," said Dennis Scibelli of Wilbraham.

If you're one of the many people worried that this could happen to you, Prager told Western Mass News that there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

"Typically, most smart devices come with a default password from the manufacturer. The key is find out how to change that because if you change the password, people won't be able to easily break in," Prager said.

Once you change your password, he said find out if your TV has a camera.

"If the camera things creeps you out, there's a real analog solution that's exciting, which is to take black electrical tape and put it over the camera," Prager noted.

Last, but not least, just like with your phone, make sure you are following through with updates.

"It's annoying when your phone has an update, but often, that update isn't just for performance, but it's also for security. It's very important that people inform themselves with their tech. It's too easy to, for people to dismiss it, but you really do have an obligation to learn something about your device. You don't need to be an expert," Prager said.