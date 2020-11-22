EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, including in western Mass., people now have the power to help stop the spread right in their hands.
A local technology expert told Western Mass News that your phone notifies you if a COVID-19 spike occurs in your area.
Stan Prager, the owner of East Longmeadow's Gogeeks Computer Rescue, told Western Mass News that through the CDC pp and your phone settings, users are allowed to turn on notifications that will update them on rising coronavirus cases in your community.
He said while some states now have access to exposure notifications, which are updates your phone sends you if you were exposed to the virus, Massachusetts does not.
"Through Bluetooth, it will notify you if someone who also has that app has been exposed to COVID-19. [But if] you’ve been exposed to it in the state of Massachusetts, they’re not allowing that app, built into your iPhone...for privacy reasons," Prager explained.
While Massachusetts is not allowing that update, just over the border in Connecticut, those settings are on.
Prager told Western Mass News if you live on the outskirts of Connecticut or work in Connecticut, he recommends people have access to these notifications, so they can help stop the spread. Prager also said you could turn on or off these updates by going into your phone settings and clicking notifications.
