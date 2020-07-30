EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Scammers may be after your money, targeting Americans by trying to access their stimulus checks
You see something like this and you're thinking ‘I could really use this stimulus check,’ you're more likely to click on it without thinking about it
It's the latest ploy by scammers, trying to get their hands on your cash through your $1,200 stimulus check
“This is targeted specifically on these government stimulus checks,” said Stan Prager, owner of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Prager told Western Mass News these criminals are getting more clever posing as officials.
“This particular email scam is brilliant because it has a link and you click on it and you've already exposed yourself,” Prager noted.
So how do you look out for a scam? Prager said check the address it's coming from.
“The address this email is coming from is ‘noreply@stimulusfund.com’…like what is that,” Prager explained.
If the IRS contacts you, it will be by mail, so hang up the phone on anyone claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service.
“Seniors are often the people most taken advantage of by criminals and scams,” Prager noted.
Prager said they target those who are most vulnerable and they won't give up, so remember if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
If you're not sure if it's legitimate or a scam, reach out to a professional before you respond and never give out your personal information.
