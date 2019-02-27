(WGGB/WSHM) -- YouTube is responding today after a Florida mother said that instructions on how to commit suicide suddenly popped up during what was supposed to be a child friendly video.
Imagine you let your child watch what you think is a harmless video and suddenly, a guy pops up in the middle of the show, describing just how to slit your wrist to commit suicide.
Parents think it's safe for their little ones to watch what's on sites like YouTube Kids, geared toward three to eight year olds.
However, a Florida mom said she was horrified when a video abruptly stopped and a man appeared.
"What he appears to be doing is hacking into the system and adding this suicide splice into the center of it," said Stan Prager of GoGeeks of East Longmeadow.
The Florida mother first wrote about the video on her blog, Pedimom, last summer, when another mom brought it to her attention. She said she and her son were watching cartoons on YouTube Kids when a man with sunglasses on suddenly popped up, specifically explaining how to kill yourself by slicing your wrists.
YouTube took the video down.
In a statement to Western Mass News, YouTube said "We work to ensure the videos on YouTube Kids family-friendly and takes feedback seriously. We appreciate people drawing problematic content to our attention."
They go on to say: "Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don't belong in the app are removed."
"This is a kid friendly channel that they're watching and now there's somebody doing this, which is kind of like, i consider this a form or terrorism," Prager added.
So what can a parent do? Prager told Western Mass News that short of watching every single second of every video your child watches, "With something like this though, there's nothing that would screen it. You would have the tightest parental controls on there and you would still have no way to protect your child against something like this. The most important thing that I could recommend is that if you're aware of something like this don't just keep it to yourself or tell your friends, report it."
The Florida mom said that this is not the only questionable video. For its part, YouTube also told Western Mass News, they "are investing in new controls for parents including the ability to hand pick videos and channels in the app.
They go on to say: "We are making constant improvements to our systems and recognize there's more work to do."
In the meantime, the man in the video has not yet been identified.
