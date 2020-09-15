SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were major first day of school headaches in Springfield as parents and students had trouble accessing online classes.
Many parents told us their kids were excited for the first day of school, until they couldn't get online for classes.
The first day of school in Springfield kicked off virtually on Tuesday.
Many parents faced technical difficulties while helping their children learn remotely.
Dozens took to social media to air their frustrations. Some of them were unable to get online, others were not able to reach anyone at the school to help.
Jennifer Vaughn said three out of her four kids missed their first day of school because their school packet didn’t have their new student ID number that logs them into their online portal.
“There is no schedule in there. The names of their teachers aren't even in there…nothing…so I am going just on last year’s student ID number and password, so I am trying to log in this morning and nothing. I can’t get into anything,” Vaughn said.
Another parent, Crystal Marrero, told Western Mass News over the phone that her young daughter had a hard time getting into her online homeroom first thing in the morning.
“It took a while because some things were not working and by not working, I mean it was crashing a lot, saying ‘Please Wait. This is going to take a moment’…longer than expected and I see that other people were in the same boat that I was up to 45 minutes,” Marrero said.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan. With more than 23,000 students in the Springfield school district trying to get online, she wasn’t surprised to hear many parents having a wide variety of issues.
“When you think of the volume of technology involved in this and the grandeur of such an effort, but certainly, we want to minimize any sorts of frustrations," Cavaan explained
Cavaan said the school department has gotten a high volume of calls from parents.
The school department is working to make sure each student has access to their lessons at home.
“We will be starting a family help desk in the coming days. It’s probably going to be about a week, but families will be able to call or email or have live chats to talk through the issues they are having, which will help us to mitigate some of the issues of parents calling and our lines just being overwhelmed,” Cavaan noted.
If you can't seem to get through to your school, the department is advising parents to hang up and call again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.