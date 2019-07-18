SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you take a look in the mirror, do you notice yourself looking at your neck instead of your face?
Those pesky lines, just how did they get there?
You can thank technology. As smartphones advance, so do the wrinkles on your neck.
It's known as 'tech neck' and it's causing more wrinkles, even for younger generations.
The truth is while our phones tablets and laptops are great, they're causing the creases in the neck and chest to deepen over time.
The more time spent on phones and computers isn't just causing pain. It's advancing aging in your neck and chest
"People who are working on computers or working off their phones, they're bending their neck all the time," said Laurie Circosta, aesthetics supervisor The Spa at New England Dermatology.
Circosta told Western Mass News that poor posture is causing the dreaded 'tech neck.'
"The skin is going to lose its elasticity in certain areas," Circosta noted.
According to a study by global tech production company Asurion, people, on average, check their phones eighty times a day ad it's doing damage.
"You'll start to see fine lines develop horizontally across your neck," Circosta noted.
Many of us are hunched over for hours on end and Circosta said more women are coming in hoping in to treat those 'tech neck' wrinkles.
"We're seeing generally 30 to 40 age group now," Circosta explained.
However, as children and teens are more active with technology, Circosta suspects that age range could become younger, which is why prevention is key.
"You can definitely keep things hydrated moisturized," Circosta said.
That, along with being more conscious of your day-to-day movements
"Holding your phone up, adjusting your monitor on your computer," Circosta said.
Massaging and exfoliating the neck area can also help prevent 'tech neck' along with exercise and even stretching.
