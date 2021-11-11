(WGGB/WSHM) -- If you need to get your car inspected or renew your driver's license this weekend, you will be out of luck.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced there will be no online transactions and no inspections on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 due what they are calling a "technology upgrade" as they move to a new infrastructure platform.
That means that no motor vehicle inspections can occur and no web transactions, no myRMV online transactions, and no online access to the RMV system will be available.
“We apologize to customers who are inconvenienced and encourage the public to take advantage of transaction opportunities and vehicle inspections at another time," said Mass. Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie in a statement.
Drivers who have inspections that expire in November are encouraged to get them done before Saturday or wait until Monday. Also, those who need to conduct an online transaction will find more than 40 transactions will be possible at mass.gov/rmv outside of the migration pause this weekend.
Everything is expected to be back online after 12 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.