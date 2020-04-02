AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bear hunt is underway in Agawam, with households across town placing stuffed animals throughout their yards for families driving by to spot.

It started small, but has grown to a town-wide event with hundreds participating.

“This whole new COVID quarantine thing happened and we were like ‘What can I do for the kids?’”, said teacher Sherry Blazano.

Blazano knows first-hand how difficult it can be to keep kids occupied, especially while social distancing. That’s why she decided to get creative.

“We’re doing an Agawam town bear hunt,” Blazano explained.

Blazano told Western Mass News that after seeing similar hunts nationwide, she wanted to organize an event that would bring the community together.

“You can set up a teddy bear in your window, in your front yard like my daughter did, anything, then I made a Google map with all these bear paw points all throughout the town and people are going to drive to encourage social distancing,” Blazano noted.

After setting up your yard, you can follow the map to as many participating houses as you can.

Teddy bear hunts unite neighborhoods during coronavirus pandemic A type of scavenger hunt is becoming a worldwide thing-to-do for people stranded at home because of coronavirus.

“The map is actually public. Anybody can just Google ‘Agawam bear hunt.’ You don’t have to be an Agawam resident. Anybody can drive through,” Blazano said.

When she posted the event online, Blazano expected roughly 50 families to participate, but since then, it’s grown to 700 houses - all covered in bears.

“Actually, I just had a mom say to me ‘I am looking forward to it more than my kids are! I feel like it’s finally something I’ll be able to see people and wave from my car,’” Blazano said.

Blazano’s hope is that through this hunt, families can come together during this difficult time - from a safe distance.

“I know that there are several that are just going to be sitting on their porch, watching for some light and fun joy,” Blazano said.