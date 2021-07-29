SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield teenager has now been charged in the murder of a Department of Youth Services worker who was assaulted on the job at a Springfield detention facility last month and later died of his injuries.

David Burgos, 16, of Springfield was arraigned on a murder charge at the Springfield District Court Thursday morning.

Sixty-year-old James Hillman, the victim of an assault inside the Department of Youth Services facility on Tinkham Road in Springfield where he worked, died last week. Now, Burgos, who was being housed at the facility, is charged with his murder

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Mass. State Police said that Burgos started a fight with another juvenile in DYS care in early June, a few weeks before the attack on Hillman. Investigators said Hillman was one of the staff members to restrain him during the fight.

Later, on June 30, the documents detail facility surveillance footage, which shows Hillman walking into a room where Burgos greets him with a handshake and a hug. While seemingly making small talk, Hillman is seen helping Burgos put a sheet on a mattress.

Not long after, Burgos can be seen peeking his head out of the room looking to his left. Hillman exits and reenters the room shortly after and within seconds - and out of camera view - the two were heard struggling and knocking furniture down. For about five minutes, Hillman can be heard gasping for breath and screaming for security.

According to the police documents, about five minutes later, Burgos leaves the room breathing hard. A staff member arrived and Burgos tells them that Hillman was dead, eventually claiming he was defending himself. Ambulance staff was able to regain Hillman's pulse and transported him to Baystate Medical Center.

Hillman tragically passed away on July 20. Results from the medical examiner are pending.

Burgos is being tried as an adult in this case. He's being held without right to bail and is due back in court on September 24.