SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made an arrest in a murder last week in Springfield.
Springfied Police spokepserson Ryan Walsh said that Anthony Diaz, 21, was shot on Whiting Street in Springfield. Diaz would later die from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.
Homicide detectives investigated the case and, on Tuesday, were granted an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old male in connection with the murder.
Tuesday afternoon, that juvenile suspect was located in a Federal Street alleyway and was arreted.
"The juvenile had 28 bags of heroin on him and was transported to the Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Annex at 50 East Street for processing," Walsh explained.
The suspect - whose name, photo, and other information has not been released due to his age - has been charged on arrest warrant with:
- Murder
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
- Assault and battery by discharging a firearm (four counts)
- Possession of a Class A drug
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.