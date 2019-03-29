SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager is arrested on attempted arson charges.
The incident unfolded on Granada Terrace in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, told Western Mass News that a 17 year old male poured an "ignitable liquid" around a female who was in the kitchen.
As a result, the Arson and Bomb Squad, as well as Springfield Police, responded to the home and subsequently took the teen into custody.
He is now being charged with a threatenting to commit a crime, as well as attempted arson of a dwelling.
Because of his age, the teen’s name will not be released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.