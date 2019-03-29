SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing charges after an incident at a Springfield home Friday morning.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that Springfield Police and Fire responded to a call at 69 Granada Terrace just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators found that a 17 year old male reportedly poured an "ignitable liquid" around a female who was in the kitchen.
Leger noted that that teen was arrested by Springfield Police on charges including attempted arson and attempted murder.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.