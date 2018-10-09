SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield teen is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Saturday night.
Today, his parents spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about that night and their son’s recovery.
Earlier today, we met with that teen’s family in a waiting room. Many of them gathered there with no option, but to wait and hope for the best.
“I’m numb, I don’t know what to feel. I just want my son," said Naomi Deslongchamps.
Deslongchamps and her husband, Reynaldo Maldonado, said it was just another Saturday night for their family.
Their 15-year-old son, Reysean, went rollerskating at Interskate 91, just like he does every weekend.
However, this time, his parents let him ride his bike there.
At about 10 p.m., his dad sent him a text, asking when he’ll be home. Raysean told him he would be leaving shortly.
“I told him be safe, and I told him I loved him and he said okay I love you too," Maldonado said.
On his way home, the teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street.
“It’s like a nightmare. No one expects to get a phone call like that," Maldonado added.
Maldonado told Western Mass News that although they live in what they consider to be a good area in the city, they don’t let Reysean ride his bike often.
“It was just this one time that I was like alright, go ahead, you can take your bike, and this is why we don’t let him take his bike," Maldonado explained.
Deslongchamps said her son is a responsible bicyclist.
“I just want everybody to know that he’s not one of these kids that are riding his bikes in and out of traffic doing wheelies, acting a fool," Deslongchamps explained.
Reysean’s parents said that they haven’t been able to talk to their son because he remains in medical-induced coma.
“It’s painful, it’s painful. You just want to take your kid’s pain away and if I could trade places, I definitely would in a heartbeat. There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to take that away," Maldonado said.
Now. they want their situation to be a reminder to everyone on the road to be safe.
“Watch what you’re doing, pay attention to your surroundings, focus on one thing at a time, and be extremely careful when you’re crossing the street," Deslongchamps said.
Maldonado added, “Just love your kids the most. They can be gone in the blink of an eye, you just never know. Love your kids while they’re here and cherish every moment.”
Springfield Police are still investigating this crash. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges, but we do know that person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
A GoFundMe has been created for the family. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
