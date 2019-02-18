Missing and endanger teenager from Lanesborough

(photo courtesy Lanesborough Police Department) 

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Berkshire County say they are looking for a missing teenager who may be in the Northampton area and they believe she's in danger. 

Take a close at her photo.  She's 16-years-old and from Lanesborough, Massachusetts.

The Lanesborough Police Department told Western Mass News they aren't releasing her name at this time.

On their Facebook page Monday, police said she was 'endangered'...they would not elaborate with us as to why they believe she is in danger.

However, they report she could possibly be in the Northampton, MA area. 

If you've seen her, know where she is, or have any information that could help police, please contact your local police department.  You can also reach out to the Lanesborough Police Department at 413-443-4107. 

(0) comments

