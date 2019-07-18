Teen hospitalized after falling down steep ledge on Erving hiking trail.

ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager is continuing to recover after police say he fell off a ledge and needed to be rescued.
According to Erving Police Chief Charles Blair, officers were called to the Farley Flats area of the Northfield Mountain around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a report of a victim who fell more than twelve feet.
Chief Blair stated that a fourteen-year-old boy from Bedford, MA, who was on a camping trip, had walked about a half-mile into the wooded area with several other children and adults when he suddenly fell twelve to fifteen feet down a ledge.
Getting to the boy proved to be a difficult task for officials due to the steep terrain, the hot weather, and the pouring rain.
Officials were able to reach his location by about 4:00 p.m.
Chief Blair tells us that officials had the teenager out of the woods by 4:30 p.m.
The teen was evaluated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital with, what are believed to be, minor injuries.
Members of the Erving, Greenfield, and Turner Falls Fire Departments, as well as the Western Mass Technical Rescue team, were called in to assist.
Chief Blair says that this incident was proven to be accidental, and would like to remind the public that nobody but expert climbers should be hiking up in that area.
Over the last two years, the Erving Police Department has received half a dozen calls regarding a hiker that had fallen on Northfield Mountain and needed to be rescued.
This is the second child to have fallen down a ledge on that specific hiking area this year.
Chief Blair stated that the first child is fortunate to be alive after falling approximately 100 feet off a ledge.
Chief Blair would like to add that children should not be hiking up in that area.
