DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person died after a car crash at the intersection of Mill Village Road and Lee Road, according to a statement from Mary Carey, Communications Director for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Deerfield Police, South Deerfield Fire Department and South County EMS, responded to a single-car crash.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The man has been identified as Cole Baranoski, 18, of South Deerfield.
There were two passengers in the vehicle. Both of them were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
One passenger has since been released, while the other remains at the hospital in stable condition, she said.
The crash remains under investigation.
