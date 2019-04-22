BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a teenager jumped from the balcony of a Boston courthouse.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that just before 11 a.m. Monday, a teenage male jumped from an indoor fourth floor balcony that faced the inner atrium down to the first floor at Boston Municipal Court.
The teen had been at court for an appearance in juvenile court after a recent arrest by Boston Police for an alleged domestic assault.
"He was not in police custody, but rather, had been released following his arrest and came to court on his own," Procopio added.
The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police and troopers assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.
