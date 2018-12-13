The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown Thursday morning after "an active shooter situation" at an intermediate school in the Indiana city, according to a district spokeswoman.
Few details were immediately available, and spokeswoman Bridget Hazelbaker characterized the situation as a "law enforcement incident."
"All students at Dennis Intermediate School are safe. Only the suspect is injured," the district said in a tweet.
Indiana State Police said in a tweet that the teenage suspect was killed. It was not clear how, but the agency said it would provide more details shortly.
Dennis Intermediate is located in a heavily residential neighborhood in the city of about 37,000. Richmond is located near the Ohio border, about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.
