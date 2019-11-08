WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager is dead following a crash in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance said that shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a single-car crash in the area of 232 Sibley Avenue.
The crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old West Springfield resident, who was the only person inside the car. The victim's name has not yet been released.
"The West Springfield School Department has grief counselors available for all students," LaFrance added.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
