Teenager injured in shooting on Liberty Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Liberty Street.
Details are limited at this time, but Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us they were called to the 700 block of Liberty Street for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on scene, they located a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teenager was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
