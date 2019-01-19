Teenager rescued after falling through ice at Porter Lake in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 16-year-old teenager is okay after Springfield Fire officials state that he fell through the ice at Porter Lake in Forest Park.
Officials from the Springfield Fire Department tell us that, around 3:00 Saturday afternoon, Engine Three was in Forest Park for training purposes, and happened to be in the area of Porter Lake.
Firefighters then observed a young male, later identified as a 16-year-old male, walking out onto the ice.
Just seconds later, they saw that same teenager fall right through the ice.
Engine Three rushed over to the Lake to rescue the teenager from the lake's icy embrace.
By the time they arrived on scene, the teen had managed to get himself out.
It is unclear if he sustained any injuries during the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
