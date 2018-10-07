SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager on a bicycle suffered serious injuries last night after getting hit by a vehicle in Springfield, police confirm.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. near Parker Street and Boston Road.
We're told it was a car versus bicyclist accident.
Walsh reports the driver did stay on scene.
The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate this crash. Further details weren't immediately available.
