GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teens continue to recover after a carbon monoxide scare at a home in Great Barrington.
This sign at the Great Barrington Fire Department gets the message across pretty simply.
Smoke and CO detectors save lives.
The Fire Chief, Charles Burger said if they had gotten to the house Saturday even just five minutes later, we would be talking about a tragedy today not a close call.
"At higher levels, anything over 500 parts per million you start getting sick very rapidly," Chief Burger said.
And on Saturday, first responders detected more than 800 parts per million in a home where two teenage boys were found unresponsive.
"It was the police sergeant that arrived on scene that immediately identified what potentially could be the problem and had us dispatched. It was quick thinking on his part that helped save the children's lives and the emergency responders and other family members who arrived on scene from getting sick," Chief Burger explained.
Chief Burger told Western Mass News the two teens were given oxygen therapy on scene and then taken to Westchester Hyperbaric Medicine in New York for further treatment and recovery.
"You don't smell it, you don't taste it, there's absolutely no way to know whether or not it's present without a working CO detection, which was not present in the house," Chief Burger said.
Chief Burger said they have about 10-15 CO incidents a year in the town.
He also wants the public to know CO detectors expire.
So on top of checking and changing the batteries, read the back of it for the date of manufacture.
And if you need to get a new one, the $30-40 cost is worth saving a life.
